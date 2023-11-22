We’ll keep engaging with AU to combat violence, corruption, others – AACC

By Luminous Jannamike

To address escalating conflicts, human rights abuses, climate change, and gender-based violence (GBV), among other issues, the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) has resolved to continue monitoring early warning signs of conflict.

They have also reiterated their commitment to initiating change on the continent by engaging with the African Union to address violent conflicts, combat corruption, advocate for youth empowerment, and promote gender equity.

These resolutions were announced on Wednesday during the General Assembly in Abuna, where Rt Rev. Arnold Temple, the President of AACC, led the discussions.

“AACC and Member Churches must continue to monitor early warning signs of conflicts in Africa.

“The violent conflicts in Africa are a significant Ecumenical concern and a detriment to ‘silencing the guns’ in Africa,” Rev. Temple said.

He further emphasized the dire need to pay attention to the impact of armed conflicts on women and children, particularly the use of women as weapons of war.

Transitioning to the issue of human rights, the Assembly highlighted the importance of celebrating successes in the fight against the ills that bedevil Africa.

On the environmental front, the Assembly took a strong stance on the necessity of moving the conversation about creation care from paper to reality, recognizing the vital link between environmental protection, food security, and alternative energy sources.

Rev. Temple advocated for an investment in promoting the work of small-scaleholder farmers at policy and practice levels.

In the ongoing struggle against GBV, the AACC adopted the Anti-GBV campaign, acknowledging the critical issues surrounding GBV in Africa.

“We must continuously pay attention to the needs of marginalized groups of women and give them a voice and safe spaces,” Rev. Temple asserted.

Addressing the issue of migration and trafficking, the AACC and Member Churches are committed to responding both in prevention and in response to survivors of human trafficking.

The Assembly underscored the importance of addressing push factors like youth unemployment and the creation of entrepreneurial skills.

The AACC also pledged to promote disability studies in theological seminaries and support people with disabilities who wish to pursue self-employment.

On his part, the President of the World Council of Churches (Africa), His Holiness Rev. Dr. Rufus Ositelu, advised Nigerians to lead by example in fighting corruption.

He said, “Our message is intended for both Africans and African political leaders.

“We want this message to deeply resonate and initiate a shift in how parents communicate with their children.”

He maintained that implementing reforms similar to those suggested by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could significantly reduce corruption in Nigeria.