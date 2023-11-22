We‘ll enforce tax compliance, FIRS boss warns foreign shipping firms

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, yesterday warned that his agency would enforce compliance to tax laws among foreign shipping lines engaged in lifting Nigerian crude.

He gave the warning at a workshop on taxation of non-resident shipping companies in Lagos.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Dare Adekanmbi, in Abuja, yesterday, quoted Mr. Adedeji as saying that Section 14 of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) 2004 (as amended) made it mandatory for foreign companies engaging in shipping and air transport operations in Nigeria to file tax returns to remain in business in the country.

The statement read: “The compliance exercise on international shipping companies lifting crude oil from Nigeria is in line with this strategy of broadening the tax net.

“I am sure all the international shipping companies that we contacted are aware of the importance of complying with tax laws in the various jurisdictions they operate.

“Therefore, I urge the international shipping companies that are not complying with Nigerian tax laws to begin to do so immediately. The Service has noted the concerns raised by stakeholders in the oil and gas industry and the maritime sector regarding the tax compliance exercise initiated on international shipping companies lifting crude oil from Nigeria.”