‘Well-deserved victory’, Ohanaeze congratulates Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma, over his reelection as the Imo State governor.

Ohanaeze described Uzodimma’s victory as “well-deserved” saying he has made “very impressive progress in the area of infrastructural development.”

Vanguard reports that Uzodimma who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

Reacting to the statement signed by its President-General, Chief Emmanuel Inwuanyawu and issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the group said the Imo governor has made remarkable development in infrastructure.

“I wish to congratulate you, on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, for a well-deserved resounding victory at the governorship election held in Imo State on Saturday, November 11, 2023,” the statement read.

“In the past three and a half years as the Governor of Imo State, you have made a very impressive progress in the area of infrastructural development. You equally made remarkable progress in education, health and youth development.

“Above all, the project for the dredging of Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean which Imo State Government under your leadership is executing in partnership with the Nigeria Navy is indeed a beacon of hope to all the people in the South East of Nigeria who are anxiously expecting commercial and industrial transformation of Igboland.

“By this election in Imo State, all the five states of the South-East have got democratically elected Governors.

“It is the desire of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to collaborate with the Governors to ensure that the Southeast and indeed the entire Igboland is transformed to create opportunities for our young men and women to realize their innate potential to the best of their abilities.

“God bless Imo State! God bless Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide!! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!”