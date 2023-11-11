‘Well deserved, more is coming,’ Tems celebrates Ayra Starr, Tyla over Grammy nomination

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has congratulated colleagues Ayra Starr and Tyla on their Grammy nominations.

Recall Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, and Asake were among the Nigerian acts also nominated.

Despite the competition in the category being fierce, Tems is proud of both ladies nominated.

According to her, Ayra Starr and Tyla worked very hard and they believed, which makes her really happy.

“Seeing these girlies win is actually everything because they work so hard and they believed! I’m so happy and proud rn, a huge congratulations

So well deserved. More is coming!! @ayrastarr @Tyllaaaaaaa”.

Meanwhile, Tems earned another Grammy nomination for co-writing Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.