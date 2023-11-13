‘We’ll carry out strike action to the letter’ — NLC, TUC spit fire over attack on Ajaero

NLC President Ajaero

Organized labour says it will commence a nationwide indefinite strike from midnight of Nov. 14, despite a court order restraining it from such action.

This is in protest against the “physical attack and brutalisation” of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero.

Mr Festus Osifo, President of Trade Union Congress(TUC), gave this indication at a joint news conference with the NLC on Monday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the NLC had declared a protest in Imo, led by Ajaero on Nov. 1, over alleged anti-workers’ policies and non-payment of 20-month salary arrears by the state government.

Ajaero was attacked and brutalised in the state even though the police have refuted the claim.

NAN also recalled that the National Industrial Court had restrained organised labour from embarking on the planned nationwide strike.

According to Osifo, the two Labour unions have resolved to stand firmly by the decision of their joint National Executive Councils (NECs) that was held last week Tuesday.

He said “effective from midnight on 14 November, we shall declare a nationwide strike.

“All affiliates of the TUC and NLC, and all state councils of the two unions have been mobilised adequately.

“This is going to be indefinite until governments at all levels wake up to their responsibilities.

“This is the decision of the joint NEC of NLC and TUC and we are going to carry it out to the letter,” he said.

The TUC president, however, noted that for the Labour unions to suspend their strike, the government must investigate the issues surrounding the attack on Ajaero.

He added that all those involved in the attack must be prosecuted or disciplined.

Osifo also said the NEC of both unions are demanding an immediate, independent and unbiased thorough professional medical examination of all victims of the attack.

“We are also demanding for the immediate ‘restoration’ of all properties lost.

“We also call for urgent implementation of all the outstanding Industrial Relations agreements previously entered into with the Imo government,” he said