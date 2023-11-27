We‘ll build 250 smart schools in 260 wards – Enugu govt

…as old boys spent over N200m to remodel primary school Ihe

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State government has reiterated its commitment to build over 250 smart schools across the 260 wards within the state to ensure that the poorest child in the rural area receives world-class education using tools of the 21st century.

The education commissioner Prof. Leonard Mbah made this assurance at Ihe Community in Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State while commissioning the remodeled ultra-model Primary School Ihe.

Prof. Mbah said that the remodelled Primary School was in line with the administration of Gov Peter Mbah’s plan to reform education in the state to international standard, adding that education remains the greatest weapon in fighting a war against poverty.

“This reminds me of the 1960s when most of our primary schools were built by communities both home and abroad and those schools lasted because communities invested in them. It means that our communities take ownership and that is the only way our institutions can survive and be sustained”.

He urged other communities in Enugu state to emulate what the old school students did to complement the government’s efforts.

“The Development Initiative has taken this as a priority to invest in basic education which is the foundation of the education pyramid and the school is inclusive with people with disability having access to it,” he said.

The President of the Old Students Association, Dr Madueke Ekoh, in his address said the gesture was necessitated by the poor state of the primary school and they decided to modernize it, adding that it cost them over N200 million to renovate the dilapidated School into ultra modern school.

Ekoh represented by Ekenedilichukwu Ekoh, said the association was trying to give back to the school and society to make the pupils enjoy what they couldn’t during their time.

He listed the projects constructed to include the renovation of two big blocks, the building of a modern toilet house with a water closet, the drilling of a water borehole, a modern basket ball pitch and lawn tennis court, fencing of the school and building of modern library with modern computer room, installation of solar power in and around the school compound, and instillation of recreational equipment.

“Today we are happy to make history as Primary School, Ihe becomes a model elementary school for academic excellence in rural communities and these accomplishments will inspire teachers to impart quality comprehensive learning to our children,” he said.

Speaking, the Chairman of the event, Chief Anthony Udeh who also hails from the community said the project initiative by the old students was a way of giving back to the society.

Udeh who is the Chairman Joint Account/Allocation Committee, Enugu State, added, “As an average Ihe man, I am overwhelmed and I am thanking God for this kind of opportunity in our lifetime”.

Earlier in a goodwill message, the Head Teacher, The Primary School, Mrs Dorathy Udeani, described the project as ‘huge’, saying she lacks words to express how she felt about it.

She thanked the old students of the primary school for rescuing the school from the edge of being abandoned.

“This school was begging for help and almost forgotten and your quick intervention has lifted this school above primary school level, the first of its kind in Enugu State,” Udeani said.

Expressing joy at the facelift of the school, she suggested that it should be renamed, ” University Primary School.”