We’II work with FG, no more strike – Petroleum tanker drivers

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) has restated the association’s resolve to negotiate with the Federal Government on issues instead of embarking on strike.

Mr Lucky Osesua, the National Chairman of PTD, gave the assurance at a news briefing on Wednesday on the crisis rocking the association through its parent-union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

“Remember that one of our mantras is not to in any way work against the progressive and seamless policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, or be an attack dog to the Federal Government,” he said.

Osesua noted that in spite of the arrest of the top executive members of the PTD, the association had resolved to toe the line of peace, and not strike, on issues concerning its members.

It would be recalled that some members of the PTD, an affiliate of NUPENG, are kicking against the decision of the union to allegedly jettison the laid down guidelines governing smooth elections in order to impose leaders on them.

“My executive and I, assure you that we are free and granted bail by the respectable court of records, and we shall continue to keep to the terms of the bail and shall prove our innocence in no distant time.

“We call on all national executive members, both past and present, to unite and come together towards ensuring an amicable resolution and smooth sailing of the PTD, as without peace and unity, the association will not move forward.

“We humbly appeal to members to be calm and loyal, law-abiding and go about their daily business without fear of police harassment, intimidation from other security agencies, as my executive is working tirelessly to resolve the leadership crisis.

“Again, we appeal to you to sheathe your sword and not embark on a strike, as we are working and shall resolve the leadership tussle soon,” Osesua said.

According to him, time has come for petroleum tanker drivers to be liberated from all manner of intimidation, blackmail, rascalities and unrealistic promises.

“This is a time for the PTD to stand on its own and focus on the primary objectives of the association, which are the delivery of petroleum products to all the states and locations within the federation.

“My team is ready to work with everyone and we offer an olive branch to the opposition to contribute their quota to the growth of PTD.

“PTD shall remain focused and drive its core objectives without causing commotion to the country’s economy or hardship to the people,” Osesua added.