Weak legal system hindering fight against insecurity, FCTA laments

By Omeiza Ajayi

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA have lamented the negative impact of the nation’s legal system on the fight against insecurity, saying the development if not reversed, would continue to hinder efforts by security agencies to eliminate crimes.

The development came less than a week after the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, General Christopher Musa, lamented the continual release of arrested Boko Haram suspects after being arrested by the military.

“Another aspect of the judiciary is that you use all your efforts to make an arrest, you hand them over, and before you enter your vehicle, the man has been released on bail.

“Now you have risked yourself in doing that; by the time he is released, he goes to tell the people the person that arrested him. Now your family members or you are at risk”, Musa had stated.

Speaking at a media parley to take stock of its activities in the outgoing year and make projections for 2024, the Security Services Department of the administration noted that criminal suspects often receive punishments that are not commensurate with the gravity of their crimes.

In February 2021, the then Minister of State in the FCT, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, suspended the Chief of Anagada in Gwagwalada Area Council, Malam Alhassan Musa, for allegedly aiding and abetting kidnappers.

Asked about the outcome of the case, Gwary said the weak nature of the nation’s legal system was not helping matters.

“At the end of the day due to the weak system of our laws, you find out that somebody who is involved in that kind of crime is given six months imprisonment and it will start taking effect from the day of his arrest. What this has revealed is that when judgment was passed he must have finished his sentence. These are some of those things that majorly we are facing in terms of prosecution of people who are involved in this kind of crime”, said Adamu Gwary, Director of Security in the FCT Administration.

Gwary, who was flanked by the Director, Finance and Administration as well as top officials of the department, also announced a ban on begging and hawking within the FCTA Secretariat, located in Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

“If you do not have anything to do here, please don’t come”, he advised.

Speaking on measures the department has put in place to secure the lives and property of FCT residents, Gwary revealed that the 2023 Supplementary Budget sent to the National Assembly is a reflection of the determination of the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to float an effective transportation system.

“Effective transportation system which has been included in the Supplementary Budget will drastically reduce issues around one-chance and parking lots in the FCT”, he stated.

He said the FCTA has concluded plans to revive the G-7 security initiative and as well as expand its number of security informants to include artisans and farmers, among others.

He said the initiative would ensure that bandits who often come into the territory from its contiguous states to attack areas like Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, and Bwari are easily tackled.

Responding to a question on what punishment was meted out to a traditional chief earlier involved in kidnapping, Gwary explained that the chief was stripped of his title and handed over to law enforcement agents for protection.

According to him, the FCT Administration has completed the installation of CCTV cameras around its Secretariat in phase 1 of the program and will soon embark on phase two which involves installation around strategic areas of the city to monitor, prevent, and or arrest criminals.