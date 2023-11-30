We won’t tamper with council funds – Otti

Governor Alex Otti

…As Umuahia North boss reads riot act for touts

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has promised not to tamper with allocations meant for Local Government Councils in the state.

Otti who made the promise while inaugurating new Transition Committee Chairmen (Mayors) for the 17 LGAs in the state Thursday in Umuahia, said he would give the Council bosses “free hand” to run the affairs of their LGAs.

The Governor charged them to make the local communities conducive for active production and rapid growth.

In his speech at the occasion entitled “Expanding the Frontiers of Development” Otti tasked the new TC Chairmen and their deputies on agricultural revolution.

“Your primary task as mayors and deputies shall be to make the local communities and towns conducive for active production and rapid growth.

“We expect you to quickly develop holistic frameworks for improving agriculture and light scale production in ways that enhance outputs and attract domestic and foreign investors.”

Gov Otti further charged them to hit the ground running, stressing that their appointment is a call to serve and not to be served.

“We do not expect you to get everything right on the first day but you must be willing to learn, keeping your mind open to new ideas and possibilities.”

He promised that his administration would give each of them freehand to manage the affairs of the council responsibly.

He said further charged them to design their programmes in ways that align with the general development philosophy of the ruling Labour Party administration in the state.

Otti also tasked them to enhance security of their various LGAs.

“Your first task as leaders of the various LGAs shall include strengthening the security architecture in the towns and villages within your domain, especially as the yuletide approaches.”

Otti explained that he chose them because he needed to work with people with capacity to deliver.

“We need the best hands and heads to drive the development of the state. We are in a hurry to elevate the standards of leadership to accommodate strictly those who have something to offer.”

He congratulated them and urged them to bring their extensive wealth of experience in various fields of human endeavours to bear in the service of their communities and urged them to serve as the vanguards of the New Abia in the 17 LGAs.

Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu said the need to accelerate development in the rural areas infomed the choice of the Mayors and their deputies.

He expressed confidence in their ability to deliver.

Addressing newsmen later, the Mayor of Umuahia North LGA, High Chief Victor Ikeji, declared war on touting especially at Isi- gate.

He said his administration “has zero tolerance for corruption and ineptitude”, vowing never to engage touts in revenue drive or taskforce but use only legitimate staff of the council.

The Council boss further promised to be prudent in managing the resources of the council saying he will “account for every kobo” received for the council.

He promised a holistic and integrated approach to the provision of Infrastructure especially rural roads, rebuilding of schools and health centers.

The Mayor also promised an improved welfare package for council workers and traditional rulers, while charging council workers to be diligent and hardworking.

He vowed to eliminate ghost worker syndrome, insisting that any staff he cannot personally identify will be removed from the payroll of the council.

The Mayor who said that the era of business as usual was over, said he came on board to assist Gov. Otti realise his change agenda in the council.

He solicited the support of all for the success of his administration, promising to be fair to all.

On security, the Mayor gave quit notice to criminals using tricycle to rob residents at night, and vowed to make the council too hot for them.