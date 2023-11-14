We will reduce global GHG emissions by 40% in 2030 – TotalEnergies 

By Sebastine Obasi

Worries of mitigating the debilitating climate change effects have attracted the attention of TotalEnergies, which has resolved to reduce its global GHG emissions from oil and gas facilities by 40 per cent in 2030.

Making this commitment at the opening session of the 41st NAPE annual International conference and exhibition in Lagos, TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Limited, Managing Director, Mathieu Bouyer stated that by 2030, the company targets an energy mix of gas, 50 per cent, petroleum products , 30 per cent, electricity, 15 per cent, biomass and hydrogen, 5 percent.

Bouyer also assured that the oil company would by the end of this year, 2023, eliminate routine flaring at all its installations in the country.

He said, “We are ramping up the solarization of energy sources in our facilities and host communities in Nigeria. From a modest generation of 0.12MW in 2021 to 0.55MWp in 2023 and with a target of 9.4MWp by the end of 2025. We will eliminate routine flaring at our installations in Nigeria by the end of 2023.”

He also explained, “In this journey of energy transition, we recognise the strategic role of natural gas. Gas produces half the GHG emissions of coal for the generation of electricity. It emits less GHG than oil for the same quality of energy and in its liquefied form(LNG), it offers similar ease of storage and transport.

Gas is therefore the key energy of the transition as renewable energies today cannot meey the energy needs of the world population. :

“For more than a century, oil and gas have powered the socio-economic lives all round the globe. However, it has been realised that the unintended consequences of uncontrolled and unsustainable generation, processing and use of fossil fuels are far greater than previously thought. Top on the list of these undesirable consequences is global warming with all its manifestations. Consequently, society has been responding by discouraging the generation and use of energy sources wit high greenhouse gas, GHG emissions and high carbon footprints and promoting the use of cleaner and renewable energy sources.”