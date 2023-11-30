We will introduce VAR in the NPFL — NFF President

Ibrahim Gusau

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau has assured the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Gusau gave the assurance during the maiden retreat of the management and staff of NPFL in Abuja.

He said the NFF will start the process of introducing VAR into Nigerian football by sending some referees to countries that have already put VAR into practice to study its application and usage.

“I can assure you that VAR will be effectively put into use in our domestic football before the end of my first tenure as president of the Nigeria Football Federation in 2026. It will be gradual, but we will surely get there,” Gusau stated.

Video assistant referee (VAR) is a system that helps referees to decide better about players fouls, if a goal was valid, red card decisions, in soccer matches.

It was used for the first time in the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup.

