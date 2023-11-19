We stand resolute in building Nigeria of our dream – Shettima

Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Kashima Shettima has assured Nigerians that despite the current challenges, the administration is resolute in building a country of the dreams of the forefathers.

This is as he has emphasized the importance of education and collaboration in propelling the nation towards a brighter future.

Addressing the University of Ibadan Muslim Graduates’ Association (UIMGA) in a grand reception organised in his honour in Ibadan, Vice President Shettima, represented by Jamiu Abiola, Special Assistant to the President on Special Duty, Office of the Vice President, paid tribute to the University of Ibadan for shaping his worldview and instilling in him the values of public service.

Senator Shettima in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, was quoted as saying, “My time at this premier institution not only reinforced my belief in the equalizing power of education, but here, I also learned the wisdom of viewing each other as brothers and sisters in word and action,” he stated.

Shettima commended the UIMGA for its remarkable contributions to society, highlighting its initiatives in providing scholarships, conducting workshops, organizing awareness campaigns, and hosting public lectures on critical developmental issues.

“To achieve the society we desire, we must build a synergy between the gown and the town, between the public and the private, and between the student and the practising specialists,” he asserted.

The Vice President expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to overcome challenges, acknowledging the intellectual capabilities of its citizens and the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today, I wish to share with you that even as Nigeria strives to overcome the consequences of geopolitical events around us and the domestic threats to our lives and the economy, we are comforted by your intellectual capabilities to understand the necessity of the decisions we have taken to salvage Nigeria,” he affirmed.

Shettima underscored the importance of domestic solutions and urged Nigerians to harness their collective knowledge and expertise to build a resilient economy and address global challenges such as climate change.

“Our government stands resolute in confronting these obstacles, and in our belief in working together to build the Nigeria of our dream,” he concluded.

Vice President Kashim Shettima obtained a master’s degree (MSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1991 at the University of Ibadan. The UIMGA’s reception served as a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and renewed dedication to the nation’s development.