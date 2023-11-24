We shall right wrongs, champion genuine reconciliation, says Uba Sani

Gov. Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani has said that his administration is committed to right the wrongs and champion genuine reconciliation with the people of Southern Kaduna.

The Governor stated this in a message to the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association Pastor’s Congress, held at the Throneroom Trust Ministry Kafanchan.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Affars Christian Matters who is also the Chairman, Kaduna Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Ishaya Adamu Jangado, Governor Uba Sani explained that his administration has realized some of the mistakes of the past administrations and willing to address them for the progress and development of the state.

He appealed to the Christian community in the area to support and rally around the current administration at all levels in other to achieve the needed development, even as he pledged to continue to operate an inclusive government in the state that will be fair and just to all.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure said the end-of-year meeting was convened in other to debrief members by way of presenting a mid-term report, reappraise the just concluded general elections, draw up strategies for future engagements, as well as pray for the future of the land.

He announced plans by the Association to organize seminars in different zones of Southern Kaduna, which will improve and further increase the knowledge of Clerics in the area and also raise a special treasury that will be used to assist disadvantaged pastors in Southern Kaduna irrespective of their denomination.

He thanked the Governor for seeing the need to bridge the gap created by the previous administration in the state and pledged the Association’s commitment to continue to support any positive decision that will be to the progress and development of the people of Southern Kaduna.

He used Congress to dispel rumours that he received monies meant for members from politicians during the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

Members also highlighted the need for Christendom to unite and do away with the issue of which denomination one belongs to and preach the gospel.

The meeting commiserated with the family of late Reverend, General Yakubu Yerima Kure(rtd) over his demise.

In a tribute, Apostle Kure eulogized the deceased, describing him as not just a fine soldier, but an evangelist of Christ who went for missions side by side with him and still remained committed even in his last days.

He prayed God to accept his soul and grant the immediate family, the Government and people of Kaduna State, as well as the Nigerian Army and the Nation as a whole the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Pastors who were drawn from ten Local Government Areas in the Zone passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Association and commended them for the zeal and sacrifices they have been making to take the Association to greater heights and improve the image of the church in Southern Kaduna.