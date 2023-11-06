We ‘re committed to transforming Niger Delta for good – NDDC Boss

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has reiterated the commitment of the commission’s new board to developing the oil rich region.

Ogbuku, who spoke at a reception held in his honour by the people of Yiba-Ama community (Oruma), in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, weekend, said the honour done him was an expression of appreciation by his people and a mandate for him to do more in developing the Niger Delta region.

He said the new management team in NDDC is committed to the transformation of the Niger Delta region and alleviating the years of infrastructural decay in the region.

His words, “I have been recognised as an ambassador of my people. I am happy that members of the NDDC board are here with me because we have decided to work as a team.

“The new board is made up of highly experienced people from diverse fields. Collectively, we will facilitate the urgent development of the Niger Delta region.

“I can assure you that this team is committed to the transformation of the Niger Delta region.

The Chairman designate of NDDC, Chiedu Ebie, who was the chairman of the occasion, urged the people of the region to forge stronger bonds to pave the way for a brighter future for the oil-rich region.

He said the event was an endorsement of the collective commitment of Niger Deltans to realising the full potential of the region.

Ebie, who was represented by the Executive Director Projects designate on the NDDC board, Mr Victor Antai, said the gathering was a testament to the respect and admiration people have for Ogbuku.

His words, “We are privileged to have Ogbuku as the MD/CEO of the NDDC, a position that reflects his commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in the Niger Delta.

“We celebrate Chief Ogbuku not only for his personal achievements but also for his unwavering dedication to the betterment of our region.

“Through his visionary leadership, we have witnessed tremendous strides in infrastructure development, community empowerment, and sustainable growth.”

In his welcome address, Secretary of the Planning Committee, Ishmael Emein, the Yiba-Ama community lauded the efforts of Ogbuku in transforming the Niger Delta region.

“The Yiba-Ama community, his maternal home, has honoured him with a chieftaincy title, Ama Tondi 1 of Tugbeni (Oruma) Land, meaning ‘the one that lightens the community.’

“Surprisingly, just after his appointment as the MD of the NDDC, solar light is now shining in almost every community.

“This is a man with an open heart who love the region.”

Ogbuku was conferred with the traditional title of Ama Tondi 1 of Tugbeni by the Paramount Ruler of Oruma Community, Pere Amakiri.