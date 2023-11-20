We must not allow politicians to divide A’Ibom- Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno

…Seeks Monarchs cooperation on unity of A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has reiterated his promise to promote unity and peace in the state and appealed to the citizens especially the Royal fathers not to allow politicians to divide the state along ethnic lines.

Eno according to a statement yesterday in Uyo, appealed for Sunday while

addressing congregants at Global Evangelical and Missionary Church of All Nations, Oron, at the Thanksgiving Service held in honour of Paramount Ruler of Udung Uko LGA and Chairman, Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers, HRM Odidem Bassey Edet (JP).

He particularly appealed to the Royal fathers not to allow politicians to meddle in their affairs or hijack the institution, describing the traditional institution as a revered institution comprising men of wisdom and integrity.

He equally appealed to them to use their revered office to ensure the existing peace in the state was maintained and not to allow themselves to be used as agents of division.

“Every Akwa Ibom man, whether Oron, Anang or Ibibio, we are one. The state is one. Who are you going to fight? Probably you are married to an Ibibio woman or you are married to an Annang man or you have grandchildren there.

” We have come very far as a people and must not allow politicians to divide this State along ethnic lines”, Eno said

According to the statement, the governor who commended, HRM Odidem Bassey Edet

for his emergence as Chairman of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, prayed for God’s grace to enable him to accomplish the onerous task placed on his shoulders.

While reiterating his determination to resolve the lingering Traditional Rulers Law issue, Eno said, “This problem I didn’t create it. We must understand that it is the traditional rulers that created this problem.

“I am here to work with you to ensure that we have an amicable solution, but we won’t do it by confrontation. And I solicit the cooperation of the parties”

Similarly in his remarks, the celebrator, HRM Bassey Etim Edet, called on members of the traditional institution in the state to embrace a peaceful approach towards resolving issues and to always promote the unity of the state in their respective domains.

The Royal father specially expressed gratitude and thanks to God for his life, family, community, the state and for his elevation through the ladders to the exalted stool of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers.

He appreciated the Governor and his entourage, President General of Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk and his entourage of Paramount Rulers, friends and well wishes for joining him at the Thanksgiving service.