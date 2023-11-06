We must heal from pain for Nigeria to move forward  — Aworinde

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Chairman of the Open Africa Foundation, Tunji Aworinde, has said for Nigeria to deal with bad governance, Nigerians must heal from the pain inflicted by bad governance as the first step to attaining the desired and better Nigeria.

Aworinde spoke at the 8th annual conference on financial crime, cross-border crime & governance integrity organized by the Open Africa Foundation in collaboration with Forensic Insight International and Summit Leadership Institute and supported by National Institute of Police Studies, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, “The greatest challenge we have as a nation is that of governance. The political leaders and those occupying high offices in the land have been very poor in the way they have governed this country. The nation is in a terrible state and we have to find a way out.

“The problems in our country are not natural disasters, they are man made, corruption is man-made, impunity is man-made, hunger is man-made. The solutions to these challenges are in our hands. The solution is this, we must all resolve from the pains and sufferings inflicted on us to change the narrative.

“I do tell people that very few citizens of many nations are going to accept the pains and sufferings that our ruling classes are inflicting on us as Nigerians. We can go to the streets, I’m not suggesting armed insurrection, but let us all rise up that the status quo is no longer acceptable”.

On his part, Pastor, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Ibrahim Maigadi, said Nigeria leaders and all Nigerians must imbibe the character of integrity and follow after those who have lived in the same like manner.

He said, “I have written a book called finishing well, it examined 34 Africans who lived a life of integrity and have laid the foundation for us. We need to look up to some people like role models.

“I look at Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s former prime minister, how can such a man not have a house? That is true integrity we are talking about. People who won’t be there for themselves but for the people and display integrity at its highest level.

“I am one person that believes we should encourage transparency in our country, we encourage Nigerians and political leaders to imbibe the character of accountability, all hope is not lost”.