We ‘ll sack Uzodimma, recover our stolen mandate – Imo PDP Guber candidate

… Says November 11 2023 was a rape of democracy

By Chinonso Alozie

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Wednesday insisted that he won the November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election, vowing that he would sack Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was declared winner of the election by the electoral umpire.

Senator Anyanwu disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while commenting on the last governorship election in the state.

To achieve it, he said: “We shall deploy all acceptable and all known legal machineries in motion to recover our stolen mandate.”

According to Senator Anyanwu, “The Imolites have been injured. Our collective patrimony has been withered. Our cries and wounds know no bounds. I feel you your pains. My heart bleeds for the freedom of our people from the wicked governance of the State. The wicked must not go unpunished.

“Injury to one, is injury to all. It will be recalled that the insecurity today in the South East is exported from Imo State to other Eastern States through the use of Non State actors for the purpose of elections. We shall not relent in our pursuit for the liberation of our people, hence, the man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of tyranny.

“Moving forward therefore, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as a peace loving party, cannot be involved in any form of violence whatsoever or lawlessness. Let me once more appeal to you to remain calm, law abiding and good party loyalists. Your unflinching support, wonderful encouragement and fervent prayers are as exceptional as they are phenomenal. We shall deploy all acceptable and all known legal machineries in motion to recover our stolen mandate.”

He continued by saying: “What really happened on the 11th of Nov, 2023 was an open rape of democracy; a broad day robbery of Imo peoples mandate, a coordinated plot to destabilize dislocate and disfigure a people already injured by the same cartel who has vowed not to give peace a chance in Imo State.

“It is painful to observe that our Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jones Onyereri and myself would have been murdered during the election. We were only saved by God’s grace. While my convoy was attacked and my 4 vehicles vandalized, Dr. Jones escaped death by whiskers as he was attacked in his home by armored personnel career and dangerously armed men. It is therefore unimaginable what ordinary citizens of the state went through in the hands of these state sponsored bandits.”