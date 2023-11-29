We ‘ll prioritise metering, distribution, transmission infrastructure — Power Minister

THE Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday, disclosed that as part of his ministry’s short-term focus, he would prioritise metering, distribution, and transmission infrastructure to enhance electricity supply nationwide.

Speaking during the 3rd Roundtable on Enforcement of Technical Standards, Regulations, and Mandate of NEMSA, Adelabu highlighted the upcoming power sector strategy roadmap, emphasising a bottom-up approach to prioritise impact over the previous top-down strategies.

He said: “We will focus on customers, down to distribution and transmission infrastructures in the short term, ensuring a significant portion of currently generated power reaches consumers.”

In addition, he said attention to the generation segment, particularly in Distributed Power (Embedded) from Renewable energy sources, while concurrently advancing baseload power through Thermal and Hydro plants in the medium to long term.

In his remarks, the CEO of NEMSA, Engr. Tukur Aliyu outlined the agency’s responsibilities under the Electricity Act 2023, including the endorsement of technical standards and regulations, inspection, testing, and certification of electricity installations and instruments.