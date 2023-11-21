We ‘ll ensure dams accelerate food production – Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As reports indicate food shortage in 2024 coupled with soaring food prices and high inflation, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, weekend, assured that with the numerous dams constructed across the country, food production will be boosted to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians.

Goronyo stated this during a courtesy visit by Members of Sokoto State Assembly Legislators at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Honourable Minister of State disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the entire Sokoto State Legislators on Friday, November 17, 2023, at his office in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Funmi Imuetinyan, the Minister also stressed how strategic the dams the Ministry had constructed are to supply water adequately to River Basin Development Authorities’ Songhai Model Integrated Farms and Irrigation across the country, basically to accelerate food production in line with the Food Security Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

He also urged the Sokoto State Assembly Members to brainstorm and wholeheartedly support the Federal Government’s quest to give Nigerians Renewed Hope by achieving the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-point mandate.

He also appealed to the lawmakers in the area of collaboration with the Ministry in order to deliver the dividends of democracy, and not only to Sokoto State but entire country.

However, he pointed out that both them as legislators and him at the Federal Executive Council as Minister have greater responsibility in addressing the perennial security situation, high poverty levels, youth unemployment, out-of-school children (education), and other vices afflicting Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State further reiterated the unwavering commitment of both himself and the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Joseph Utsev, to succeed in their mandate to give Nigerians the best.

He (Goronyo) also explained the essence of embarking on familiarization tours of the 12 River Basin Development Authorities, RBDAs, across the country, which is to assess their status and properly reposition them for the tasks ahead.

Speaking on behalf of the Legislators, the Speaker of Sokoto House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, remarked that the visit was a show of solidarity, intended to congratulate the Honourable Minister of State on his well-deserved appointment to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Rt. Hon. Tukur also acknowledged the challenging task ahead and pledged their support to help him achieve the mandate given by Mr. President, which they offered prayers for the success of the Honourable Minister of State in his new role.

