We don’t have bridges, roads in LGs – Gov Fintiri tells NEDC

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says there are still some Local Government Areas that have no linking bridges and roads as a result of insurgency.

Fintiri stated this during a courtesy visit by the Board and management of North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Yola on Monday.

He however commended NEDC for doppits interrvention in the state, saying the state government is also doing everything possible for the people to recover from the effects of the insurgency.

“We are still without bridges and roads leading to some of the local governments that are damaged by the Boko Haram.

“The state is making its effort, the NEDC have tried building one bridge; they try to do the second one through a criminal contractor which was not realised, even though the Federal Government terminated the contract.

“The state government saw the importance of that bridge, now we are rebuilding it, which actually outside our mandate but because of its importance we feel we cannot leave our people behind.

“Because today, if it happens we experience any attack, people, particularly people in the Northern part of the state, cannot be able to escape,” he said.

According to him, these are areas that the commission should always be proactive in addressing them.

He noted that most of the things that are being done by the commission are also part of the people’s needs.

Fintiri underscored the need for the state government to be identifying the projects needed by the people for the commission to execute them.

“So that together we can move the North East, together we can be free from attack and the damages caused by the criminals,” he said.

Earlier, retired Gen. Paul Tarfa, NEDC’s Board Chairman, said that the visit was for familiarisation, tour of the ongoing projects and to identify other needed projects as well as presentation of public address systems to the 21 Local Government Councils in the state, as requested by all the local councils in the region.

He said it is the mandate of the commission to cooperate with state governments on the steps it has taken.

He commended Fintiri for his development projects in the state.

“We have seen for ourselves what is on ground, we pray for you to have good health to carry out your mission,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission also visited the Adamawa Emirate Council and donated a bus.