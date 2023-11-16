‘We don’t have a team yet’, Reactions trail Super Eagles disappointing draw against Lesotho

Reactions have been pouring in following the Super Eagles 1-1 draw against Lesotho on Thursday with fans left disappointed with the result.



The game which was played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo saw the visitors draw first blood through Motlomelo Mkhawanazi in the 56th minute off a corner.



Semi Ajayi in the 67th minute came to Nigeria’s rescue with a fine header after being left unmarked in the box.



The Super Eagles were, however, not able to get a winner with several attempts unyielding.

The result leaves Nigeria with one point in Group C alongside Lesotho, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.



Reacting to the result, fans of the Super Eagles expressed disappointment at the team while calling out the tactical proficiency of the coach.



@sala_mighty tweeted: “@thenff stop wasting our money on foreign coaches. This guys are not working for us. No one come close to Western off. The Super Eagles can do better. #FIFAWCQ2026.”



@OmoOwa_Prince: “If this is how the super eagles will be playing going forward, it is better we don’t even qualify for 2026 world cup. No team spirit, no organization and our coach is a complete error.”

@debocares: ‘Most Nigerians/Press are not helping matters…….I will still repeat that Eguavoen is far better than this Pasuma we call Super Eagles coach. Not style, no rhythm…..Nothing!!!”



@Collynzo1: ”Super Eagles Line up today had 4 strikers starting. Four center forwards.

We can’t go anywhere like that.”

We keep celebrating each time a new hot striker is discovered but that’s not what we need



@UdemezuePrince: “If Nigeria Super Eagles cannot win Lesotho conveniently, I don’t think we have business going to world Cup.”