‘We didn’t interface with Tambuwal over Real Estate Bill’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has refuted claims that it had engaged in discussions with Mr. Magaji Tambuwal, the Clerk of the National Assembly, regarding the Real Estate Bill.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the leadership of the association said it found it necessary to address the allegations made in an article published by an Abuja-based online news outlet on November 19, 2023.

Dr. Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, the President of REDAN, explained that the association proposed the bill to the 9th Assembly with the objective of enhancing the real estate development business in Nigeria.

He emphasized that REDAN’s leadership never had any interaction with Mr. Tambuwal, as claimed by the online news medium.

Furthermore, he clarified that REDAN did not interfere in the proceedings of the bill in any of the chambers of the National Assembly.

“REDAN is not in a position to influence a constituted tier of government – the Legislature. The National Assembly is an independent entity and an arm of Government, established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said Dr. Wamakko.

The president of REDAN noted that the publication inferred that some people do not want the bill assented.

He opined that the only plausible reason for such resistance is their involvement in money laundering and terrorism financing.

He warned that these economic ‘saboteurs’ want to tarnish Nigeria’s image and assured that if the business is regulated, law enforcement agents and regulators will expose them, leading to the collapse of their businesses.

Dr. Wamakko stated that REDAN welcomes amendments and inputs to improve the bill.

“We state that REDAN is not averse to amendments, recommendations or inputs that could make the Bill better, to strengthen and deepen Real Estate Development as in other climes,” he added.

The National Executive Council of REDAN has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the bill for the betterment of Nigeria’s economy.

They stated that the bill will effectively address the persistent problems of collapsed buildings, money laundering, and terrorism financing within the real estate and construction industry, aligning with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

REDAN has given the online news outlet a seven-day ultimatum to retract or provide evidence for the allegations made in their publication, failing which the association will seek redress in court.

The association, which was established in 2002, is recognized by the federal government in the National Housing Policy. Its mandate is to provide affordable housing for Nigerians