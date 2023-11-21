We are selling the soul of Nigeria – AIYEKO-OOTO, prolific author 

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

AIYEKO-OOTO is a Nigerian-American poet, playwright and philosopher with more than 109 titles. Alongside the 2023 Lagos Book & Art Festival, the prolific author, using the platform of CORA Youth Creative Club, organized series of activities for young people involving workshop on writing and reading techniques, live writing competition, and mentorship on dignity of the Girl-Child. The event held from Monday 13 -Tuesday 14 November, 2023 at Freedom Park, Lagos.

From left: Pastor Tunde Onadele, Miss Adeleke Justina, Albert Mary (winner of the Live Writing Competition), AIYEKO-OOTO, and Lynda Amadi, Coordinator, CORA Youth Creative Club at the event. PHOTO: Osa Mbonu-Amadi.

AIYEKO-OOTO spoke with Vanguard briefly on the event, his writing career and of his literary intervention for a better society:

“AIYEKO-OOTO is my pen name or pseudo-name. Onadele is my real name. The meaning of AIYEKO-OOTO is ‘the world embraces untruth, rejecting wrinkled truth,” he said.

Does this name, AIYEKO-OOTO, capture the thematic preoccupation of his literary efforts?

“Yes. From top to bottom. Every concept, every project, every story is embedded in that. There are 3 pillars in everything that I write: One, the politics of mankind. Two, our humanity or inhumanity through our behaviours. Three, love, hate or any bonding. Those are the three things that run across everything that I write. Now, I could write it about two people, community, by collective or a culture.

“I have actually completed 52 anthologies. I also did a non-fiction, a biological tale about my early childhood, and then I moved onto prose, and I have created about 55 works of prose.

“I decided at the beginning of 2023 to start thinking of the youths – children and our youths. Our reason is simple: When you look at this our politics, nothing is going to change in this our generation and the one that follows us. They have learnt thuggery, theft and corruption. The generation that follows after the last one that are reading, challenging and are coming up with their influence by facts, and they can start making decisions that are good for the future of our country.

“So, in order to do that, it is a few of us in this generation that must cast the vision to reset these young ones. Our own generation is already corrupted. If you and your friends try to discuss political ideologies now, you will be disappointed. He will be talking about how many rich people are in his party. But we are selling the soul of this country.

“So, I decided to come to the 25th LABAF to say the first thing I am going to do is start a youth in literature prize, and I am going to put a million naira in it every year and an endowment for as long as I live, and hopefully, over time, make it something that will live after me by raising money to make sure the endowment continues.

“So that was the first thing. The second was to come to this LABAF to talk to university students, which I did yesterday. I took them from the title to what must be the body of your work. I covered the technical side. And then today, I volunteered to be part of these junior secondary students and teach them poetry.”

When did AIYEKO-OOTO start writing, and how does he find time to churn out such numbers of books?

“I started completing works in 2014. How do I find time? I follow a disciplined pattern. I eliminate evening TV hours. I sleep by 4 or 5 pm. I wake up around 4 am consistently, and I write every single day.

By training, Mr. Onadele is a systems architect. “I design systems. I design software applications,” he said.

Albert Mary of Higher Ground Schools Iluoye Maya, Ikorodu, Lagos won the Live Writing Competition in poetry orgnaised at the event by AIYEKO-OOTO.