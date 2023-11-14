We are ready to serve, meet yearnings of Nigerians -Speaker Abbas

Tajudeen Abbas

… as Reps unveils legislative agenda

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday unveiled the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives with a commitment to deploy every legislative instrument towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Abbas said the legislative agenda of the 10th House titled; ‘The People’s House’ is rooted in the fundamental belief that our primary role as lawmakers is to serve the best interests of their constituents.

He said though the House recognizes the diverse needs and challenges currently facing our nation, it was optimistic that together President Bola Tinubu will proffer long-lasting solutions to set Nigeria on a sure path of development.

Abbas pointed out that the legislative agenda encompasses a range of eight critical issues, designed to provide the necessary legislative support to the eight-point Agenda of the executive.

These issues include strengthening good governance, economic development, improving national security, law reform, economic growth and development, social sector reform and development, inclusion and open parliament, influencing foreign policy and climate change, and environmental sustainability.

He said, “We are dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes sustainable economic growth, and development. We shall use every legislative tool at our disposal to create jobs for our teeming youths, address the challenge posed by poverty, improve infrastructure, ensure top-quality and affordable healthcare and provide security for all Nigerians.

“This Agenda has identified areas for legislation and intervention. All Committees are requested to integrate the Agenda into their respective work plans. Members should also ensure that legislative proposals, including Bills, motions, etc,. are by the provisions of this Agenda. The adopted structure indicates short, medium and long-term milestones and key performance indicators to track progress easily.

“The implementation framework is designed to allow for flexibility in responding to emerging issues or crises. We have equally set up a Legislative Agenda Monitoring and Implementation Committee to ensure the religious implementation of this agenda. I charge citizens to hold us to task on the articulated issues and even more.”

He thanked the Legislative Agenda Drafting Committee led by the Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvebre for all the efforts put into developing this Agenda.

“We equally appreciate our partners, notably, the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and Yiaga Africa for their support. Most importantly, we appreciate the contributions of citizens who answered the national call to make inputs into this citizens’ agenda.

“I call upon my esteemed colleagues in the House to join hands in pursuit of our shared vision for a better Nigeria. Let us work tirelessly to fulfil our mandate with integrity, diligence, and a deep sense of patriotism. We shall partner with our colleagues in the Senate to drive and achieve the objective and benchmarks set out in this Agenda,” he said.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio lauded the House for leading the way in unveiling its legislative agenda.

He said when the Senate also presents its own it would ensure it does not depart from the agenda of the House.

“We have one nation, one destiny, one president, and one House. We must always concur and agree before any Bill becomes an Act of parliament. So there is no difference between the House of Representatives and the Senate. We are working for one cause,” he said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume said for any democratic system of governance to thrive there must be in existence a focused and forward-looking legislature.

He said the agenda is an attestation of the high quality of leadership and membership in the House of Representatives in a demonstration of their commitment to service.

He assured the House of the commitment of the support of the executive as they discharge their duties for good governance.