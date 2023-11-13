We are building power house around investment in Africa – Adesina

AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President of the African Development Bank , Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank is building a formidable powerhouse around investments in Africa, that will deliver transformative impacts on the lives of people.

He made this known in the Moroccan city of Marrakech, weekend, at the close of the day global event, Africa Investment Forum’s 2023.

The Africa Investment Forum’s 2023, which drew over 1,000 delegates from more than 60 countries , generated $34.82 billion in investment interest for infrastructure, agriculture, health, and creative industry projects.

Speaking on the event with the theme “Unlocking African Value Chains,” Adesina said “We are building a formidable powerhouse around investments in Africa, that will deliver transformative impacts on the lives of people.

“That is the bottom line of the Africa Investment Forum: investing to improve lives.”

The African Development Bank Group President, and Chairperson of the Africa Investment Forum, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina,thanked Moroccan King Mohammed VI who placed the event under his high patronage.

“Morocco is the right choice. We have been treated to incredible hospitality. The decision of the Africa Investment Forum founding partners to hold the 2023 Market Days in Marrakech two months after September’s devastating earthquake, and the support and resilience of the Kingdom and government of Morocco is highly commendable.”

Morocco’s Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Younes Sekkouri, said the Forum underlined the critical importance of South-South partnerships and the crucial issue of financing infrastructure.

“Africa is at the forefront of international attention as one of the most dynamic and promising markets in the world…The Africa Investment Forum has been a turning point to explore these opportunities, discuss challenges and solutions and strengthen the partnerships necessary to realise our aspirations,” Sekkouri said.

Among delegates were several African heads of state and government, including President Azali Assoumani of Comoros and current chair of the African Union, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Rwanda’s Prime Minister Eduoard Ngirente. Also in attendance was the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

The Africa Investment Forum is a multi-stakeholder platform focused on continental dealmaking and project facilitation between project sponsors, policy makers and investors. With this edition, the Forum has attracted nearly $180 billion in investment interest since it was launched in 2018.

Deals covered several sectors including the Mtwara-Mbamba Bay standard Gauge railway line in Tanzania, and the Mangapwani II Integrated Port in Zanzibar. There were also deals in agri-business, renewable energy, creative industries and healthcare.

At the launch event of the Alliance for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, the African Development Bank, the Africa Export-Import Bank, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, committed $3 billion to the alliance.

Founding partners commend Market Days

The Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, representing the President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman Al Jasser, said Africa was a land of boundless possibilities and a dynamic engine of growth.

“As a founding partner of the Alliance for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, IsDB committed $300 million to fuel Africa’s agro-industrial growth. We are ready to partner with investors, businesses, and development partners to unlock the full potential of the continent,” he said.

The Africa Investment Forum showcased several key side events including regional transport corridors, a roundtable with a Japanese business delegation, and a Mayor’s Forum on leveraging cities and municipalities to unleash growth and development.

The Mayoral event included mayors and governors from Lagos, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Abidjan and ministerial representation from Rwanda.