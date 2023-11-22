Water Minister urges Nigerians, others to end open defecation in 2025

Utsev

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate 2023 World Toilet Day, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, has urged Nigerians and stakeholders to ensure Nigeria is declared open defecation-free by 2025.

Utsev expressed concern with seven years left to the deadline, and pointed out that Nigeria is among countries lagging behind in the global achievement of adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all.

He said it is high time Nigeria doubles her effort in sanitation to meet the deadline.

The 4th year anniversary of the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ Campaign was part of the World Toilet Day commemoration with the theme ‘Accelerating Change’.

He said: “Beyond the opportunity for visibility afforded by this occasion, it also provides a platform for reflection on the progress being made in meeting the objectives of the Clean Nigeria Campaign and to further reiterate our commitment to improving access to sanitation services, because of its correlation with the standard of living and quality of life of our people. As we are aware, sanitation is a public health issue and the cost of poor sanitation pervasive.

“In its 2012 Report, the World Bank estimated that the economic impact of poor sanitation due to the use of unsanitary or shared toilets and open defecation cost Nigeria an estimated N455billion, which translates to the equivalent to $3 billion in losses annually, with open defecation accounting for a third of this amount.

“These costs include health care, loss of productivity, premature deaths and poor educational outcomes complemented by the social costs that are unquantifiable in monetary terms mainly the loss of dignity, lack of privacy and increased vulnerability to physical attacks and violence especially for women and girls.

“The practice of open defecation is linked to sanitation-related diseases which impacts negatively on our socio-economic development and aggravates poverty. Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) are basic human rights which are critical to the socio-economic development of any nation.

“It also contributes to human capital development such as early childhood survival, health and educational attainment. Just like other members of the international community, Nigeria is committed to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of which target 6.2 for Sanitation seeks to “achieve by 2030, access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations.”

“Our commitment is motivated by the realisation that it would contribute significantly to the achievement of our national developmental goals.4. With only seven years to go, progress on achieving the global SDG Sanitation target of safely managed services is off track and Nigeria is regrettably among those countries lagging behind manifested in high disparities in access across wealth quintiles and locations.

“Globally, an estimated two-thirds of people who lack basic access to sanitation services live in rural areas, with nearly half of them in Sub-Saharan Africa, while over 90% of the world’s population practising open defecation inhabit these areas.

“It is estimated that it will require five times the current rate of progress to meet the 2030 target date globally. In Nigeria, only over half of the population have access to basic sanitation services with about a quarter engaged in open defecation.

“The country will therefore need to quintuple its current rate of implementation and triple its investment in order to stay on course towards meeting our obligations under the SDG targets for sanitation.”

However, he pointed out that there are financial and other constraints militating against the Campaign nationally, therefore, it has become imperative to address the menace of open defecation with traditional and innovative approaches around governance, financing and technology, among others at all levels.

He further stated that, “As a Government, we acknowledge our role in providing the needed leadership and institutional framework to rally all other Stakeholders to contribute to improved and sustain access to sanitation services. In this regard, there has to be a multi-dimensional approach through the involvement of Development Partners, the Private Sector operators, Civil Society Organizations, Research Institutions, Media, and other Stakeholders.

“In this way, we will be leveraging the diverse technical expertise and finance that will help us promote innovative and scalable approaches towards strengthening systems for accelerated progress in meeting the SDG 6.2 targets.6.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the development of the WASH Sector exemplified by the various initiatives it has championed and supported over the years.

“Some of these include the declaration of a State of Emergency and implementation of the National Action Plan for the Revitalization of the Sector, the implementation of the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme, and the launch of the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ Campaign to end open defecation, which is backed by a Presidential Executive Order.

“In addition, the National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) survey was instituted to monitor progress on the achievement of the SDG 6.1 and 6.2 targets, with planning, intervention profiling and evidence-based advocacy among its pillars.

“Moreover, the Sustainable Development Urban and Rural WASH programme is also being implemented across seven States.”

Earlier, the Chief Wash Nigeria at UNICEF, Dr. Jane Bevan said everybody needs to get involved in making sure there are improved toilets in every home at minimal costs.

Also, the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, the private sector babe their goodwill messages, while students from secondary schools in Abuja in their various presentations called for accelerated and collective action to and end the menace of open defecation, and we presented awards as neatest schools and performance.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Didi Walson Jack, appreciated all the stakeholders for making an effort for Nigeria to become open defecation free working tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria achieves its goals.