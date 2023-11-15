Watch Rema’s dazzling entrance with a horse during his O2 Arena concert [Video]

Nigerian music sensation, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, is back on the trends once again after making a dazzling entrance with a horse during his “Ravage Uprising” concert at 02 Arena London.

Right in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000 at the legendary arena, Rema mesmerized fans when he pulled up wearing a mask and all-black outfit while straddling a stationary horse to the beats of his latest hit, “DND.”