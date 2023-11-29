Warri: Oborevwori advised to reposition proposed flyover bridges

Oborevwori

Niger Delta Grassroots Organization, NDGO, has advised that one of three flyover bridges proposed by Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborovweri should be fully within Warri city to address the frustrating Hausa/Igbudu Market or Main Market traffic challenges.

National Coordinator of NDGO, Comrade Weyinmi Olley who spoke to newsmen, Saturday, ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the flyover bridges on Monday, 27 November 2023 said it was not too late to make amends. Olley said Governor Oborevwori in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 declared that Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state, will receive special attention and facelift as its environs. Olley stressed that Governor Oborevwori, who knows the boundaries of Warri, conceived 3 flyovers and few other projects worth a whopping N78billion with none fully located in the heart of Warri city to address real traffic challenges.

“In fact, all the proposed flyover bridges are effectively located in Okpe and Uvwie areas, home LGAs of Governor Oborevwori, suggesting that Delta State may again suffer a myopic development profile. Governor Oborevwori should not hide under the name of Warri, promise the city special attention and neglect it for narrow interests”, Olley said.

“The planned DSC roundabout flyover bridge is located very near next proposed one at PTI junction in Effurun, itself near Effurun roundabout with existing flyover bridge. Whatever justification in that arrangement, I think one of the three flyover bridges should have been located right inside Warri to address either the Hausa/Igbudu or Main Market traffic challenge to also beautify Warri city. Another should be located at “Express Junction” along the DSC express road in Udu LGA to truly reflect spread and mission to develop and facelift Warri and Environs”, Olley argued.