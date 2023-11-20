Warri Business Mentoring Class marks Global Entrepreneurship Week

In a resounding celebration of innovation and enterprise, the Warri Business Mentoring Class, led by the Olumuyiwa Segun Manuel, marked its fifth session on November 19, 2023, coinciding with the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW). This monthly initiative, which commenced in July, aims to redefine the entrepreneurial narrative in the vibrant city of Warri.

“The Warri Business Mentoring Class, stands as a beacon of empowerment for local business owners, fostering a dynamic environment for growth and development. With five successful sessions under its belt, this initiative is making waves in transforming the way entrepreneurship is perceived and pursued in the city.

“The fifth session took on a special significance as it synchronized with Global Entrepreneurship Week, a global movement that celebrates creativity, innovation, and the spirit of entrepreneurship. We had the honor of having Mr. Israel Yusuf (popularly known as Dr. Fish) from the Entrepreneurship Development Center (EDC). Mr. Israel’s involvement highlighted the significance of this local initiative on a broader entrepreneurial stage.

“Mr. Israel, who is a distinguished figure from the Entrepreneurship Development Center, brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the event. His presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering entrepreneurship.” Manuel said

Participants were not only treated to valuable insights and coaching sessions but also had the opportunity to connect with a key player in the entrepreneurship development space.

The Warri Business Mentoring Class, led by Mr. Segun Manuel, is on a mission to challenge and transform the prevailing narrative surrounding entrepreneurship in Warri. By providing a platform for mentorship and collaboration, the initiative seeks to equip local business owners with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. Notably, the monthly sessions organized by the Warri Business Mentoring Class are entirely free of charge.

This commitment to accessibility ensures that business owners and enterprises, regardless of size or scale, can benefit from the wealth of knowledge shared within the community.

As the Warri Business Mentoring Class continues to gather momentum under the leadership of Mr. Segun Manuel, it stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration served as a catalyst for inspiration and collaboration, setting the stage for a future where the entrepreneurial spirit in Warri burns brighter than ever.

Since its inception in July 2023, the platform has successfully trained and mentored over 500 business owners, rapidly evolving into a miniature business school in the City of Warri.