Warri Boys meet in Lagos Nov 12

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Prominent Nigerians at the weekend converged on Ilesa, Osun State for the burial of the late Mrs Beatrice Akinola, mother of Dr Charles Akinola, Chief of Staff to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele; former Governor Segun Oni of Ekiti State, former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga, and wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola, were among the dignitaries who thronged the town to pay their last respects to the matriarch of the Akinola family.

Bamidele described the deceased as a woman who lived a life of service to the nation and a tutored many prominent Nigerians, especially in the northern part of the country.

Speaking on the impact of his late mother on the family, Dr Akinola said she was a pillar of support for the family.

His words: “I will miss my mother for a lot of reasons, first, she was a pillar of support. She is a woman of solid stealthy determination, in the last two to three years, she showed sheer strength and positivity. She represents solid positivity which has become a value for the family. She confronted life with determination.

“Today is celebrating the life of a woman who has been of service to the nation. She was a teacher, who taught many national leaders, like General Yakubu Gowon, Professor Isaiah Audu, Professor Mike Beiki, Uncle Mike Angulu. She lived a life of service, hence, our resolve to give her a befitting burial”.

Others dignities at the event include wife of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Kafayat Oyetola, Jimi Agbaje, MD/CEO, National Inland Waterways Authority, Bola Oyebamiji, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, Osun APC Chairman, and Tajudeen Lawal.