Warri airport not football field, Delta monarch cries out

By Jimitota Onoyume

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, has been urged to stop those using Warri airport in Uvwie local government area, Delta state as a football pitch.

His Royal Majesty Dr Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, made the appeal at a reception party in his palace organised by his Uvwie kingdom for the Minister.

He said the Minister should act urgently on the issue for the sake of the safety of air passengers, adding that the government should also upgrade the place to an international airport.

While thanking President Bola Tinubu for appointing a son of his kingdom as a Minister the elated monarch among others appealed to the government to reverse lands donated by his kingdom to the military that were allegedly being sold to private developers by unknown intermediaries.

“We seek the release and reversion of the portion of our land which was acquired for the Nigerian army’s use as barracks, which lands are now being sold to private developers and homeowners at huge sums of money through unknown intermediaries. We demand the reversion of our lands.”

The monarch further urged the federal government to provide adequate funds for the smooth operations of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE as a specialized petroleum and gas university, noting that the original concept of the university was for it to be funded by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Keyamo on his part, expressed gratitude to the kingdom for the reception, adding that he was happy to be the first to be appointed back to back as Minister from the state.

He recalled that former president Muhammadu Buhari appointed him a Minister, and President Tinubu did the same, assuring also that he would serve meritoriously in his new office.

Some dignitaries at the event include Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who was represented by his Commissioner, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, member representing Warri federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, Olorogun Otega Omero, Prince Tonye Princewill, former governorship candidate in Rivers state amongst others.