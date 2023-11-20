WAEC: Tech firm, Vatebra recognises best performing public schools, students

In a celebration of academic achievement and commitment to excellence, the West African Examinations Council and Vatebra Limited, a leading technology solutions provider, for the 4th year in a row awarded the best-performing public schools and public-school students at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.



Vatebra Limited is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions that transform businesses and empower individuals, with a commitment to fostering growth and development. Vatebra Limited is actively involved in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that contribute to the advancement of education, the nurturing of exceptional talents, and support for charity.

In recognition of the importance of education as a catalyst for societal progress, in the last four years, Vatebra Limited in partnership with WAEC-Nigeria upheld the award to honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements of public school students in the WAEC examinations. This award is a testament to Vatebra’s commitment to supporting and promoting educational excellence as a cornerstone for building a brighter future.

This year’s award ceremony took place at the 61st annual meeting of the Nigeria National Council of the West Africa Examinations Council held at the Taal Conference Center, Lafia Nasarawa state. The awards for this year’s edition were for the: Best Public Secondary School in the Sciences (Biology, Chemistry, and Physics) which went to Pinn Margaret Secondary Commercial School, Calabar-South, Cross River State. The Best Overall Public Secondary School in all subjects which went to Girls’ Secondary School, Ede-Enu, Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Enugu State.

In the same manner, the Best Overall Candidate in Public Secondary Schools (Male) was awarded to Oyediran Felix Akinloye of Command Science Secondary School, Saki, Oyo State; while the Best Overall Candidate in Public Secondary Schools (Female) went to Mgbemele Blessing Amarachi of Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, Maitama, Abuja.

Both best overall candidates in Public Secondary school male and female recipients of the WAEC/Vatebra Merit Award, who demonstrated exceptional dedication, perseverance, and intellectual prowess throughout their academic journey expressed joy and promised to use their cash prize money to further their education.

The Business Head, Examinations Bodies for Vatebra Limited Mr. Oluwole Aduloju hailed the recipients for not only achieving this remarkable academic success but praised them for exhibiting incontrovertible leadership qualities and a passion for learning that aligns with Vatebra’s values.

On the other hand, the Head Brand and Communications for Vatebra Limited Mr. Ben Iyoha promised that Vatebra Limited will continue to be part of this auspicious event as both a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative for the company and as a reward system for academic excellence in Nigeria’s public schools.

The WAEC/Vatebra Merit Award is an annual initiative aimed at recognizing and encouraging outstanding academic performance among public school students. The award reflects Vatebra’s commitment to investing in education as a means of fostering a knowledge-driven society.