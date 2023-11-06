VP Shettima mourns Zulum’s mother-in-law

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Borno’s Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, Senators, House of Representatives members and other top Government officials on Monday afternoon attended the ‘Janaza’ (funeral prayers) of late Hajiya Fatsuma Kyari, Mother-in-Law to Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum.

Late Hajiya Fatsuma Kyari died Monday morning in Abuja after a brief illness. She died at the age of 67. She was the mother to Borno’s first lady, Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum.

The Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Ibrahim Laisu, led the funeral prayers at the First Lady’s family compound in Maiduguri on Monday afternoon.

At the funeral were the Minister of Transport, Sa’idu Alkali, Managing Director of Northeast Development Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali, Secretary to the Borno State Government, Hon Bukat Tijjani,

Vice Chancellor, Borno State University, Professor Umar Kyari Sandabe, amongst other academics.

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, led other Emirs, members of the Borno Emirate Council, and Islamic scholars.

Late Hajiya Fatsuma Kyari is survived by seven children.