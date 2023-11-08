Vote Uzodimma to unite Igbo with FG – Kalu

Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has pleaded with the Imo people to vote for the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He appealed on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, ahead of this week Saturday’s Imo governorship election.

His reason for calling for votes for Uzodimma, was because it would attract more federal government presence in the state and the South East region.

Kalu who was represented by his Special Advisers on Special Duties, Cliff Ogbede and Inter-Party Affairs, Jerry Nwohuakanwa, said: “The deputy speaker has mandated us to plead to Ndimo on the importance of re-electing the performing governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma for another four-year term come November 11, 2023. For the Southeast to benefit from the government at the centre, the strategic position of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the scheme of things in the current APC-led federal government as his re-election will be more beneficial to Ndimo and the entire South Eastern region in general.

“The deputy speaker said he and his team are fully in support of Governor Uzodimma’s re-election bid and will continue to partner with the governor and the state by attracting more federal government presence in the state.

“The numerous achievements of the Governor include Imo Road revolution and urban renewal programmes, educational, healthcare and agricultural developments in the state, the Special Imo skill up programme, reconstruction and recovery of government t assets among others.

“To sustain the pace of development in Imo, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma should be returned for another four-year term and the deputy speaker is pleading for Ndi Imo to retain and sustain their political capital in Hope Uzodimma for the benefit of all.”

While promising to be physically presence at the grand finale, the deputy speaker enjoined Ndimo to cast their votes for the ruling APC, “so doing, Imo will continue to enjoy maximum cooperation from APC led Federal Government and by extension, the entire Southeastern region that needs federal presence for our collective growth and development.”