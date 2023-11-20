Viral video: Edo PDP youth, critical stakeholders reject Aziegbeni’s apology

… insist he has a mindset to deliver his candidate

A coalition of Edo Peoples Democratic Party, PDP youth, and critical stakeholders have outrightly rejected an apology tendered by its chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbeni over his unguarded comment that went viral in the social media networks.

Recall that Aziegbeni had told a gathering of people believed to be core loyalists of the party about his preferred senatorial district to produce the next Edo Governor.

He had advised in the viral video that the core loyalists should support the outgoing governor to produce the next governor.

Sensing that he had goofed, the embattled state PDP chairman had tendered an apology letter pleading for understanding but critical stakeholders in the PDP and the coalition said ‘nay’, he must vacate office as he has a mindset already.

“Any attempt to allow him to midwife the affairs of Edo PDP will end up in jeopardy.

Read the open letter sent to Aziegbeni on the issue below stating that he has to quit: The open letter written to Aziegbemi was signed by the PDP Leader, Owan East LGA, Chief. S. Imonah and obtained by Vanguard reads, “We, the Edo PDP Youth Coalition, duly acknowledge your apology letter regarding your firm stance on the Edo 2024 Gubernatorial primary. While we appreciate your apology, it does not diminish the unwavering position you’ve taken to ensure a candidate of Esan extraction emerges under your leadership as the Chairman of PDP Edo State.

“Although we appreciate your apology, we strongly urge you to contemplate stepping down from your role as Chairman. This decision would significantly enhance transparency during the primary process, contributing to the cultivation of peace within our Party. Your consideration of this request is highly valued.

“We believe that resigning from your position would signal a commitment to impartiality and fairness, creating an environment conducive to a genuinely democratic primary. Such a move would undoubtedly strengthen the unity and cohesion of our Party.

“In conclusion, we express our gratitude for your attention to this matter and encourage you to consider the broader implications of your continued leadership in the upcoming primary. Stepping down would not only be a noble act but also a crucial step in ensuring the credibility and integrity of our Party’s internal processes.