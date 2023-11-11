Vigilantes neutralise 3 kidnappers in Ngaski LGA of Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Vigilantes in the Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State have succeeded in killing three suspected kidnappers terrorising the area.

The success of the operation, according to the local vigilantes in the Makurdi area of Ngaski was a sequel to the arrest of their informants, who cooperated in exposing the hideouts of the kidnappers in the forest.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the Director of Security, Cabinet Office , Birnin Kebbi

Abdul Rahman Usman on Friday.

He explained that following intelligence information that led to the arrest of the bandits’ informant, the informant agreed to take the vigilantes to the bandits’ hideout in the forest.

The suspects engaged the vigilantes in a gun duel, which led to the killing of three bandits terrorizing the town.

“Security reports we received from the Makurdi area ward, Ngaski local Government Area by our vigilantes yesterday led to the arrest of an informant who promised to take our men to the kidnappers’ hideout,” he said.

He narrated that the local vigilantes spent the night until the morning between the hours of 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., when they successfully overpowered the criminals as a result of the exchange of gunfire.

The vigilantes, he said, came back home safely without sustaining any injuries.

AbdulRahman commended the gallant efforts of the local vigilantes.

According to him, the vigilantes have been complimenting the efforts of other security operatives in combating the menace of recurring banditry.

He also said that the successes recorded in addressing security challenges in the state were not unconnected to the support accorded to security agencies in the state by the Kauran Gwandu-led administration, in accordance with his policy agenda to give security topmost priority in the State.