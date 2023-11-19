Video: Tinubu arrives Berlin for G20 conference

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Berlin in German to attend the G20 Compact with Africa Conference scheduled for Monday.

The President’s official plane, the Nigeria Air Force 1 touched down at the Willy Brandt Berlin Brandenburg International Airport in Berlin at about 1.17 am on Sunday.

He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and Charge D’Affaires of Nigeria’s Embassy in Germany, Ambassador Ingekem Regina Ocheni.

President Tinubu is expected to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference on Monday, November 20, 2023, being hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the conference, President Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government of CwA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as Heads of International Organizations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation with a view to outlining concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

The G20 CwA Conference will be taking place simultaneously withthe Fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German government and German business associations.