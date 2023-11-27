Video: Shaibu declares interest in 2024 Edo gov race

The deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has declared his readiness to contest for state governorship election in 2024.

Shaibu made the declaration in a televised announcement on Monday morning.

The deputy governor made a formal announcement to compete for the Peoples Democratic Party ticket in the upcoming party primaries.

Shaibu has been the deputy governor of the state since 2016.

After his official declaration, Shaibu launched his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital, at an event crowded with party supporters in branded accoutrements.

“After all the consultation we have made, we needed to now make the answer to our consultation known to our people. And the answer is clear: they have asked me to run,” Shaibu said.

The 53-year-old politician said he has put his life on the line for the development and growth of the state and he was determined to make the South-South state great again.

Shaibu is from Edo North Senatorial District, the same district as ex-governor of the state and current lawmaker representing the district in the 10th National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole.

Recall that in the last election, Obaseki and Shaibu trounced Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite that the APC candidate was backed by Oshiomhole.