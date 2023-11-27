Video: ‘See as you soft,’ Odumodublvck tells Iheanacho during link-up in Leicester

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian singer, Odumodublvck has linked up with Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi in Leicester City.

The ‘Declan Rice’ crooner visited the King Power Stadium where he watched Leicester City beat Watford 2-0 thanks to a Jamie Vardy brace — a game where Ndidi and Iheanacho featured in.

After the game, Odumodublvck linked up with the two Nigerians as they shared warm exchanges and took photos together.

Odumodu Blvck shared pictures and videos of his time in Leicester on his official Instagram page with the caption reading, “NAIJA BOYS. 🇳🇬🇳🇬 TOP OF THE LEAGUE.”

In one of the videos, Odumodublvck could be heard teasing Iheanacho of looking fresh despite having just finished playing a match.

He said in pidgin, “Na so una dey do am, you play ball finish see as you soft. When we dey play like this we go dey smell.”

Odumodubvck has never shied away from expressing his love for football, often bringing his liking for the game into his music as evident in his smash hit, ‘Declan Rice’, named after the English midfielder.