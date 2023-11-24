[Video] RHOL: Toyin Lawani, Mariam fight dirty on reality show

Fashion designer and stylist Toyin Lawani got into a physical altercation with her friend Mariam Adeyemi Timmer.

The fight broke out after they accused each other of speaking negatively about one another to others.

The brawl happened during a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2.

Background

Iyabo Ojo and other housewives had gathered to discuss the silent treatment and settle the feud between Toyin and Mariam.

Mariam had accused Toyin of treating her condescendingly during a series of rants to Iyabo, Chioma, and anyone else who would listen.

Conversely, Tiannah confronted her friend for not knowing when to stop sharing her secrets with other people.

While the two were making peace with one another, the fashion designer stormed at Mariam after she labelled her a liar and urged her to shut up. She then smashed her phone’s screen and threatened to beat her up.

However, other housewives struggled to keep the duo from squaring up at each other.

