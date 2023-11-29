Video: President Tinubu departs Abuja for COP28 climate summit in Dubai

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to attend the COP28 Climate Summit, also known as the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, had hinted on Tuesday that Tinubu would be travelling for the Summit today (Wednesday).

Ngelale, in a statement, said, “Tinubu, who will participate in the World Leaders’ Summit on December 1 and 2, 2023, will deliver a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.”

At the Leaders’ Summit themed “Unite, Act, and Deliver,” Ngelale noted that President Tinubu will advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localised initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

According to the statement, the president’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

While in Dubai, Tinubu will actively participate in key sideline events, which will further “support the advancement of his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation.”

Ngelale added that the Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes, Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.