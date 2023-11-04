Video: Obasanjo well-cultured, once prostrated for me – Oluwo of Iwo

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, Oluwo of Iwoland

By Biodun Busari

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Adekanbi, Telu I, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a respectful and well-cultured Yoruba elder who has high regards for the traditional institutions.

Oba Akanbi said Obasanjo had prostrated for him before in one of their meetings, adding that he is also principled.

The monarch made this known during an exclusive interview with Vanguard in his palace in Iwo, Osun State.

Asked about the relationship between the Nigerian political leaders and the traditional rulers, vis-a-vis the incident that happened between Obasanjo and monarchs in Iseyin, Oyo State in September.

In mid-September, the former leader gave the order that the Obas should “stand and sit” at the commissioning of a 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Iseyin Campus, which houses the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources.

He was the guest of Governor Seyi Makinde at the event where the traditional rulers and other Obas also graced.

Speaking on the incident, Oluwo said the former President had a personal issue with one of the kings at the event, which caused him to give that order, but maintained that he always respects the royal figures.

“Baba Obasanjo is a well-cultured man. He had come here before and prostrated before me. I think what happened in that place was a personal issue between him and a king who talked about him,” Oluwo said.

“And Baba didn’t know where to scold that king and I don’t think he could have done that. So, he decided to scold him right there.

“Baba Obasanjo is a very good man and well-respected elder. He respects traditional institutions too. So, that’s why I came out at that time. I needed to do that at that time.”