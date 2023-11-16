Video: Man captured walking on rope across bridge, train tracks in Lagos

A video has surfaced online showing an Estonian man, Jaan Roose walking on a rope across the bridge and the train tracks at CMS Bus Stop in Lagos state on Thursday morning.

The video which has since gone viral has taken a majority of netizens by surprise with many concerned of his safety and motive.

VIDEO: Man walks on rope across bridge, train tracks in Lagos



The man allegedly walked to the Onome rig on the Lagos lagoon, according to reports.… pic.twitter.com/XqnvH4iYIS — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 16, 2023

It was later revealed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Jibril Gawat that the project was to showcase the beauty of Lagos State and the Red Bull team was working together with Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission.

Jaan Roose is an Estonian slack liner and Guinness World Record holder.

Slack Lining is a sport that can be a balance training, recreation and a moving meditation.