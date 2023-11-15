Video: Last moment of Oladips before being rushed to hospital surfaces online

Rasheed, a member of rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji aka Oladips’ team, has released a video showing the last moment of the artiste.

The viral clip released on Tuesday showed Rasheed and two other individuals sobbing over the body of the ‘Chache’ singer .

“God, dips, abeg. Rasheed exclaimed, “Wetin be this.”

Last moment of Oladips before being rushed to the hospital surfaces online



Recall that the management on Wednesday morning announced the death of Oladips.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen) -Management,” the statement reads.

His death has been met with shocks from fans and colleagues as the entertainment industry mourns another artiste barely two months after the death of Mohbad.

Oladips – Background

Nigerian rapper Ola Dips is a vibrant indigenous rapper from Nigeria. He was born on 24th March 1995.

His origin can be traced back to Ogun state where he was born. He began rapping as early as 17.

Music Career

The singer, best known for his street hit ‘Lalakukulala’, reportedly battled with depression for two years, according to a statement released by his management.

In 2015, Oladips was announced as one of the winners of the ‘King is Here’ rap competition organised by DBanj.