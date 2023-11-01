By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several goods and property worth millions of naira were destroyed when a midnight raging inferno gutted popular Ladipo Plank Market Amukoko, at the Iganmu Road, Orile, area of Lagos State.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA. Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu affirmed that fortunately, there was no report of any loss of life in the incident.

Video: Fire guts Ladipo plank market in Lagos pic.twitter.com/kwl4938v29 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 1, 2023

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The agency responded to distress calls and arrived at the above scene of the incident to discover that the plank market was being gutted by fire.

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life. However, goods and property yet to be enumerated have been destroyed due to the inferno.”

Though, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment, eyewitness said it started around 12:30am in the main market.

LASEMA and Lagos State fire service and Federal fire service as at 6.am were still battling to put out the raging fire, while rescue operation continues.

Vanguard News