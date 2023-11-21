Victony features 13 Afrobeats artistes on new single ‘Ohema’

Nigerian singer, Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony is making headlines after the release of his latest single ‘Ohema’ featuring 13 other Afrobeats artists.

In a post on his Twitter on Monday, the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner stated that the music embodies what Afrobeats represents.

His words: “Midnight, we make history. For the first time, 14 Afrobeats superstars, 3 producers, 1 song. #OHEMA,”

“‘OHEMA’ personifies the unity and boundless possibilities that the Afrobeats genre represents,” he added.”

The song features Rema, Ayra Star, Bella Smhurda, and Odumodublvck. Also featured are, Babyboy AV, Blaqbonez, Bloody Civilian, Crayon, Lojay, Magixx, Oxlade, Qing Madi, and YKB.

According to the singer, the song was produced by Rexxie, Blaise, and Semzi.

Victony gained traction in 2021 following the release of his hit song ‘Holy Father’ featuring Mayorkun.

Vanguard News