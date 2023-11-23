Victims of bandits’ attack receive financial aid in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In response to the recent tragedy in Danmusa local government area, the Katsina state government has taken steps to aid the families affected by the bandit attacks.

Over N50 million so far has been disbursed as support to both the families of security personnel and civilians who suffered during the onslaught across the state.

During the disbursement exercise of a total of N4.2 million for victims in Danmusa, held at Government Secondary School Yantumaki on Thursday, the Senior Special Assistant to the Katsina Governor on Victims of Banditry and Internally Displaced Persons, Alhaji Saidu Danja announce the distribution plan.

He detailed that families of security personnel received N500,000 each, while civilians received N200,000 each. Additionally, those injured during the attacks received N50,000 each. Alhaji Saidu emphasised that this financial aid aimed not to compensate but to alleviate their hardships.

Expressing condolences on behalf of Governor Dikko Umar Radda, Alhaji Saidu sympathised with the victims and reiterated the government’s commitment to combatting banditry. He warned against youth involvement as informants and urged collective efforts in safeguarding communities.

Chairman of Danmusa local government, Alhaji Sanusi Dangi Abbas, commended Governor Radda for the generous support and reminded the community of the shared responsibility for security.

Acknowledging the government’s gesture, the Magajin Mallam of Katsina District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Darda’u Abubakar, described it as unprecedented. Grateful beneficiaries also expressed their appreciation to the state government for the assistance.

Furthermore, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yaradua, representing Katsina Central, disbursed an additional N1.65 million to families of the deceased and injured. His representative, Alhaji Umar Faruq Abubakar AK, outlined the distribution, allocating N100,000 to families of the deceased and N20,000 to the injured.