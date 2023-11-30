Vanessa Idada bags doctorate degree

Founder of Vankol Homes and Support Services, Vanessa Nosakhare Idada has been conferred with an honourary doctorate degree in Leadership and Governance by the American University of Peace and Governance.

The conferment ceremony took place at Westminster Hilton Hotel in London, United Kingdom, UK.

A statement by the American University of Peace and Governance said Idada was deserving of the honour given her track record of excellence in leadership and academics.

The statement described Idada as a great ambassador of Nigeria who has carved an enviable niche as one of Nigeria’s prides in the diaspora.

Idada wears many caps as a philanthropist and legal luminary of repute who has bagged several awards both home and abroad. She is also the brain behind Safe Haven Foundation, a non-profit organisation that is renowned for charitable cause. Through this foundation, Idada has built a strong legacy of selflessness and compassion.

As par academics, the business amazon holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSc). She also possesses a Bachelors of Law Degree(LLB) and a Masters Degree in International Law and World Economy(LLM) both from the University of East London. She became a Barrister at Law(BL) upon successful completion of her law programme at the Nigerian Law School.

She once practised at Sowers and King Legal Practice as the Associate Counsel/Due Diligence. She has also had several stints in top UK agencies including Almond Media London where she served as Project Manager/Business Analyst. Idada is currently with Kent County Council as the Case Manager/Personal Advisor.