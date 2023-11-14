Uzodimma’s victory: We ‘re taking over South East – APC declares

Uzofdimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Southeast region, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, on Tuesday declared that the APC would take over the remaining three states in the South East region.

Arodiogbu, alongside other leaders, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while commenting on last Saturday’s Imo governorship election where Governor Hope Uzodimma, of the APC, was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to him, “The Southeast will gain lots of democracy dividend by hooking up at the centre. That is why the president calls Governor Hope Uzodimma, “Governor General.

“The victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma is key to the government at the centre. The margin of his win is the bold decision of the majority of people of the state to re-elect him. The APC is ready to take over the entire southeast region. The Enugu, Anambra and Abia states.”

He continued by saying: “The poll demonstrated first in the election history by a sitting governor winning in the two polling unit booths at the Government House, Owerri, with a wide margin, and 27 local government councils of the state.

“We urge the opponents and defeated candidates in the last election to show the spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating the governor, Hope Uzodimma.”

It should be recalled that last Saturday’s election, Uzodimma scored 540, 308 votes, to defeat his closest rival, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), who got 71, 503 votes. Athan Achonu of the LP had 64, 081; while Tony Ejiogu, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), got 6,392 votes; Jack Ogunewe, of the Action Alliance (AA), came fifth with 5, 756 votes.