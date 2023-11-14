Uzodimma’s re-election, demonstration of confidence in his administration – APC chieftain

Uzofdimma

By Dickson Omobola

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, on Tuesday, lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on his election for a second term adding that Uzodimma’s re-election was a demonstration of the confidence of Imo citizens in his administration.

Okelekwe, who was the APC senatorial candidate, for Anambra Central, in the 2023 polls, urged other aspirants for the governorship seat to sheath their sword and close ranks for the benefit of the state.

He noted that governor’s victory at the November 11 poll, was evidence in tackling the challenges confronting Imo State, stating that there is no doubt that Imo State will continue to make progress under his administration.

Okelekwe, in a statement, said: “Your reelection is evidence of your unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of Ndi Imo and your ceaseless efforts in tackling the state’s problems. The mandate that you have been given is an unequivocal confirmation of the beneficial effects and developmental strides your first term of office brought to the state.

“I have no doubt that under your leadership, Imo State will continue to achieve milestones as you commence this new term. The people have responded enthusiastically to your ideas for improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and socioeconomic progress in general, and I believe your second term will yield even greater accomplishments.

“I hope that the impactful and inclusive government you continue to provide will benefit Imo State the more.

“I urge other aspirants to sheathe their swords and work together to restore Imo State for the greater good of the populace.”